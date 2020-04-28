Kevin Pietersen Masterclass: KP talks through the technique that helped him to 23 Test hundreds

In this masterclass from 2017, Kevin Pietersen talks Ian Ward and Shane Warne through the techniques he used to rack up 23 Test centuries and nine ODI tons In this masterclass from 2017, Kevin Pietersen talks Ian Ward and Shane Warne through the techniques he used to rack up 23 Test centuries and nine ODI tons

One of the most talented batsmen of his generation and never shy of voicing his opinion, Kevin Pietersen's masterclass is not one to miss!

As we dig into the archive once again, we return to this demo from 2017, when the former England batsman discussed a highly eventful and often controversial international career in which he racked up 23 Test centuries.

Watch Kevin Pietersen Masterclass in the video at the top of the page.

Pietersen scored over 8,000 Test runs for England

Pietersen's temperament was put to the test very early as he returned to the country of his birth, South Africa, for an ODI series.

KP flourished amid the hostile atmosphere and said that overcoming that challenge gave him confidence when facing some of the world's best bowlers in the years that followed.

The ex-Surrey, Hampshire and Nottinghamshire batsman also explained how he went against conventional wisdom and gave little thought to his feet movement when batting, focusing more on head position.

KP struck nine ODI hundreds for England

It was with such a technique that he was able to hit Glenn McGrath for six into the Lord's pavilion during the 2005 Ashes after what Pietersen described as the "circus" surrounding his selection before the game.

Perhaps the most memorable of KP's Test centuries was his first, an innings of 158 on the final day at The Oval as England regained the Ashes after 18 years of Australian dominance.

Rather than having any clear plan, though, Pietersen explains that he simply played on instinct.

Head back to skysports.com every Tuesday for another archive masterclass!