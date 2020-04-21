Mitchell Johnson Masterclass: Former Australia quick bowls fast and cleans up Nasser Hussain

26:09 Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson gives a bowling masterclass in The Zone - and cleans up Nasser Hussain! Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson gives a bowling masterclass in The Zone - and cleans up Nasser Hussain!

Nasser Hussain says he was terrified watching Mitchell Johnson bowl rockets at England in the 2013-14 Ashes series - so he would have been tentative ahead of facing him during the former Australia quick's Sky Cricket Masterclass last summer!

He had every right to be - with Johnson nailing his first ball to Nasser and cleaning him up with a superb in-swinger!

Johnson - who claimed 313 wickets in 73 Tests after his focus switched from tennis to cricket - also bowled at Kumar Sangakkara, a man whose finger still bears the damage of a Johnson delivery a few years ago.

The left-arm slinger explained whether pace can be taught or you have to be born with it, plus revealed the grip he used to adopt and how he looked to swing the ball in England.

Johnson spoke, too, about why he lengthened his run-up later in his career, why he found it easier to bowl at left-handers, which short balls he had in his armoury, and why he used to hum the song from Frozen as he bowled.

We also learnt how Sangakarra looked to deal with a steaming-in Johnson - before he came steaming in to Sanga and knocked over Nasser!

