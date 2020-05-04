The Hundred players' contracts terminated by ECB after tournament postponement

The ECB has been forced to postpone the launch of The Hundred until 2021

Players due to take part in The Hundred this summer have been informed their contracts have been terminated in a letter from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

It was announced on Thursday that the new tournament has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2:44 Hundred coaches Shane Warne and Tom Moody discuss the tournament being delayed for a year - and whether the squads will need to be picked again from scratch Hundred coaches Shane Warne and Tom Moody discuss the tournament being delayed for a year - and whether the squads will need to be picked again from scratch

The eight men's teams selected their squads in a draft in October, while the women's teams were in the process of completing their squads from a number of player pools.

An ECB statement said: "We can confirm that a letter terminating current player contracts has been issued today to all involved.

1:00 ECB chief executive Tom Harrison explains why it is important for the growth of cricket that The Hundred launches in 2021 ECB chief executive Tom Harrison explains why it is important for the growth of cricket that The Hundred launches in 2021

"This letter is necessary paperwork to legally update and inform players of the situation, which follows a notification last week around the launch of the new competition being moved to 2021.

"We are working closely with PCA [Professional Cricketers' Association] on a number of options for players regarding next year's launch."

The new 100-ball competition, featuring eight city-based franchises rather than the traditional 18 counties, was due to begin on July 17.