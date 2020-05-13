Ian Bell says no England crowd 'hard to imagine' after re-watching Ashes series

Ian Bell played for England between 2004 and 2015

Ian Bell believes the absence of any atmosphere behind closed doors will take some getting used to for England's cricketers.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has accepted that playing without spectators, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is necessary if there is any hope of getting the international schedule up and running in July.

And a re-watch of the 2005 Ashes reaffirmed to Bell the importance of the atmosphere in the stands in helping to inspire what happens on the pitch.

"I've had the opportunity to watch some of those great moments from the series in 2005 and what you realise is the importance of the atmosphere and the support," Bell said.

"You think of that great Freddie Flintoff spell at Edgbaston - what would that have been like without the fans and the atmosphere? It's hard to imagine.

"One of the things you realise when you retire is the importance of that support.

"It's part of what makes it so special. It's not ideal to play without the fans, no doubt, but it seems like something we're going to have to get used to for the foreseeable future."

Playing behind closed doors is one measure being discussed to help provide a safe environment, contain the spread of coronavirus and mitigate its effects.

Bell, who played 118 Tests and 169 limited-overs games for his country, knows better than most what it is like to be in the middle with a home crowd backing you.

But when cricket does return, it is likely to also feature reserved celebrations as sport at all levels grapples with the issue of resuming in a social distancing environment.

Any return for cricket is likely to be behind closed doors

The batsman appreciates how players can be overcome by emotion on the field but the 38-year-old believes a return for cricket of any kind would be a positive step.

"We have to try and get going and if everyone is able to watch at home that's a great start," said Bell, who is aiming to prolong his county career with Warwickshire.

"Emotion can get the best of you at the best of times, and certainly when you're playing Australia.

"It would be a challenge to hold it back and something the lads who go out there will have to try their best to do - I would have found it virtually impossible in 2005.

"A lot of adrenaline and emotion flies around in international cricket but player safety is going to be the most important thing and it's something they will have to control."

Bell was part of England's victorious Ashes side in 2005

Bell, who has not played for Warwickshire since 2018, has been using the break from the game to support his son as they trial the new ECB Dynamos app, a free digital version of a training programme designed for eight to 11-year-olds.

A study of 500 families, published by the governing body, shows 53 per cent of families with children in that age bracket are spending more time doing physical activity together during lockdown and 61 per cent feel that exercise is helping their physical and mental well-being.

"Hopefully this app is exactly what kids need right now," Bell said.

"Lockdown isn't easy when they're running round the house so hopefully this is something to get them out in the garden doing challenges and picking up coaching tips.

"At that age it's all about enjoyment, being healthy and getting outside - whether or not you're going to go and become the next Ben Stokes."