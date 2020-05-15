Yorkshire Cricket Club staff agree up to 20 per cent pay cuts

Yorkshire have announced further staff pay reductions

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced their staff have agreed up to 20 per cent in salary reductions due to the impact of coronavirus.

These reductions, which will come into force from June 1, hit all levels of the club with players and staff, the Yorkshire Cricket Board, Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Pro Coach all taking cuts.

Pay reductions are based on the salary of club employees, with senior members of staff taking the brunt of the hit with higher percentage reductions.

This follows news from the end of March that a large proportion of staff were being placed on furlough leave to ease the financial burden placed on Yorkshire.

Yorkshire were the first county to furlough their players and cricket staff in response to the coronavirus crisis

However, due to continued uncertainty over whether the cricket season will take place this summer, further steps have been taken that the club hope will safeguard their survival.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club CEO Mark Arthur said: "We do not take decisions such as these lightly, but now is the time to take drastic steps.

"The staff and players were consulted earlier this week and their reaction to the news has been fantastic.

"Although these are unprecedented times, as a collective we are doing everything that we can to steer Yorkshire Cricket through these uncharted waters.

With uncertainty as to whether cricket will resume, Yorkshire believe these steps will help safeguard their future

"Our focus as custodians of this great club is to ensure that we guide it through such challenges, and we acknowledge the sacrifices that are required to achieve this.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our members for their patience and considerable understanding.

"We are in regular contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board who are working hard to find ways of staging cricket in a safe environment this summer.

"When we receive confirmation of what the cricket schedule will look like, we will be in contact with members and ticket buyers."