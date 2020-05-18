ICC calls for ban on use of saliva to polish match balls to mitigate coronavirus risks

Players will be allowed to polish cricket balls with sweat but not their saliva under the ICC recommendations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Committee has recommended prohibiting the use of saliva to polish match balls to protect the safety of players and officials.

The ICC's influential committee met via conference call and heard a briefing from Dr Peter Harcourt - chair of the governing body's medical advisory committee - on the issue of how the sport can resume in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was unanimously agreed that the "elevated risk of transmission" caused by polishing the ball using spit meant the traditional method must be shelved for now, though sweat will still be permitted.

Additionally, it was decided to vote for a suspension to the 18-year-old rule guaranteeing on-field officials in Test cricket must be from non-participating countries - minimising travel and quarantine considerations.

The committee also suggested one additional DRS review should be awarded to each team per innings.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who chairs the cricket committee, said: "We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved."

The measures must now go forward for consideration by the chief executives' committee before being approved.