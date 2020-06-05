Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Pope among England cricketers back to training

James Anderson has returned to individual training ahead of England's first Test against the West Indies on July 8

England are back in action from July 8, with the visit of the West Indies for a three-match Test series.

Ahead of the postponed series, England named a 55-man back-to-training group as preparations ramp up for the return of international cricket.

That's exactly what most of that group have done, returned to training, and we have charted their progress through the best of their social media posts from the week...

A mixed bag up north for JIMMY ANDERSON as he gets back to it...

OLLIE POPE back with a bat in hand...

So good to be back training today at the Oval 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/isBbp6OXKa — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) June 1, 2020

Sussex's OLLIE ROBINSON is know more for his bowling, but he looks handy with a bat too!

Unusual training technique for RORY BURNS as he returns to full fitness!

JOFRA ARCHER is backing himself!

STUART BROAD has still managed to get some cricket-watching in...

A spot of reminiscing from CHRIS WOAKES...

A year ago today we kicked off our World Cup campaign. Time flies!!

Also the day of THAT catch @benstokes38 😳

Pretty exciting times certainly lay ahead...#cwc2019 #cricketworldcup @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/ZRCIj4BkS4 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) May 30, 2020

The SOMERSET five in (socially-distanced) action...

Amazing to see 5️⃣ Somerset players train at the bio-secure CACG this week!



🔴 Jack Leach

🔴 Dom Bess

🔴 Lewis Gregory

🔴 Craig Overton

🔴 Jamie Overton#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/1xfFTQnDud — Somerset Cricket 🏡 (@SomersetCCC) May 30, 2020

Not sure if they will still fit, KEATON JENNINGS!

Fingers-crossed you can find it, LAURIE EVANS!

Delighted to be included in the training squad. Better dust the kit off 😂 #staysafe pic.twitter.com/xdwf7wHHVO — Laurie🏏Evans🏌️‍♂️ (@LaurieEvans32) June 1, 2020

HENRY BROOKES raring to go on Monday!

LIAM LIVINGSTONE in space!

T20 specialist PAT BROWN keen to see more of this in Test cricket...

More of this please https://t.co/AvsodBJm7h — Pat Brown (@Patbrowny6) June 3, 2020

A raise of the bat from BEN DUCKETT for key workers!