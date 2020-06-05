Cricket News

Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Pope among England cricketers back to training

Last Updated: 05/06/20 4:11pm

James Anderson has returned to individual training ahead of England's first Test against the West Indies on July 8
England are back in action from July 8, with the visit of the West Indies for a three-match Test series.

Ahead of the postponed series, England named a 55-man back-to-training group as preparations ramp up for the return of international cricket.

That's exactly what most of that group have done, returned to training, and we have charted their progress through the best of their social media posts from the week...

A mixed bag up north for JIMMY ANDERSON as he gets back to it...

OLLIE POPE back with a bat in hand...

Sussex's OLLIE ROBINSON is know more for his bowling, but he looks handy with a bat too!

Love being back 🏏

Unusual training technique for RORY BURNS as he returns to full fitness!

Take: 137 #seesawchallenge

JOFRA ARCHER is backing himself!

STUART BROAD has still managed to get some cricket-watching in...

A spot of reminiscing from CHRIS WOAKES...

The SOMERSET five in (socially-distanced) action...

Not sure if they will still fit, KEATON JENNINGS!

Fingers-crossed you can find it, LAURIE EVANS!

HENRY BROOKES raring to go on Monday!

When you’re back training Monday!! 🙌🏻🤩

LIAM LIVINGSTONE in space!

T20 specialist PAT BROWN keen to see more of this in Test cricket...

A raise of the bat from BEN DUCKETT for key workers!

