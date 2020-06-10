Daren Sammy: Ex-West Indies captain shocked by alleged racism at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Daren Sammy says 'uncomfortable' discussions with ex team-mates are required

Daren Sammy says he is in a state of disbelief over potentially racist language directed at him by his former Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mates when he was part of the Indian Premier League franchise from 2013-14.

Sammy took to Instagram to say he would seek clarification from his former team-mates after becoming aware of the racial connotations of the word after watching a TV show that discussed the issue.

He has since been in touch with then-Sunrisers coach Tom Moody and had a conversation with one of his old team-mates, and says he expects to have more discussions with ex-colleagues in the coming days.

"The dressing room that we had during those periods was amazing," Sammy told Sky Sports News.

"I refuse to believe that those guys I saw as brothers would in any way shape or form use or say something to me other than brotherly love.

"We always had laughter in the dressing-room. So now that I was made aware, I want to have a conversation about it, and yes we will [have those conversations].

"That's why I am having this uncomfortable discussion and I have asked those guys to reach out to me. I've had a conversation with one of the individuals, I also had a conversation with the head coach who reached out to me to see how he could help."

In his original Instagram post, Sammy wrote: "I was listening to [Indian-American comedian] Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people.

"I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way... and it was degrading.

"Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word he described that was degrading to us black people.

"I will be messaging those people... Because if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I'm very disappointed and I'd still be angry and deserve an apology from you guys."

Several elite athletes have spoken out about racism in sport and society after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Sammy said the word was also used to describe Sri Lankan team-mate Thisara Perera.

"I assumed it meant something else that was uplifting. But every time I was called it, it was me and Thisara, there was always laughter in the moment.

"But you could understand my frustration and my anger when it was pointed out to me that it wasn't funny at all."

Sunrisers Hyderabad and the IPL have been contacted for comment.