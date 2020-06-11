Pakistan confirm England tour this summer

Pakistan are to send 28 players to England for the tour

Pakistan have confirmed they will tour England for three Tests and three T20s in August and September.

England are scheduled to play the West Indies across three Tests next month in 'biosecure' environments because of coronavirus and it was widely anticipated Pakistan would make the trip to England later this summer.

But this is the first time they have confirmed definitively that they will travel to England, with the Pakistan Cricket Board intending to send 28 players and 14 support personnel.

Mohammad Amir (L) will miss the tour of England to be at the birth of his second child

Left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail will not be among that number, withdrawing for personal reasons.

"Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons," a PCB statement said.

1:20 Pakistan chief executive Wasim Khan said that any Pakistan tour of England this summer would not try to force a reciprocal tour in 2022 Pakistan chief executive Wasim Khan said that any Pakistan tour of England this summer would not try to force a reciprocal tour in 2022

The news comes after Pakistan appointed Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed as members of their coaching staff, alongside the decision to cancel a scheduled training camp in Lahore due to a rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

Younis - Pakistan's leading run-scorer in Test cricket after hitting 10,099 runs, including 34 hundreds, between his debut in 2000 and when he retired in 2017 - will work with the team's batsmen.

Mushtaq Ahmed will serve as Pakistan's spin-bowling coach for the tour - the 49-year-old claimed 185 Test wickets with his leg-spin and has since worked with England's spinners in a coaching capacity.

Younis - who scored 218 against England at The Oval in 2016 - and Mushtaq will work with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.