James Anderson says England may rotate seamers against West Indies to manage workload

Seamer James Anderson says England may consider rotating their attack in the Test series against West Indies to manage workloads after the coronavirus lockdown.

Anderson says he feels "really good" ahead of the three-match series, which starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, after recovering from the rib injury which forced him to miss the final two Tests of England's tour of South Africa at the start of the year.

England vs West Indies schedule July 8 - first Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 - second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 - third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

The 37-year-old has now moved his training from Lancashire to Chester to accommodate West Indies, who will spend the next fortnight in quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford after arriving in England on Tuesday.

0:32 West Indies captain Jason Holder and assistant coach Roddy Estwick arrive in Manchester with the squad, ahead of their three-Test series against England behind closed doors (Pictures: ECB) West Indies captain Jason Holder and assistant coach Roddy Estwick arrive in Manchester with the squad, ahead of their three-Test series against England behind closed doors (Pictures: ECB)

"I'm fine - I'm really good actually at the minute. Training has been going well," said Anderson, who is England's leading Test wicket-taker of all time with 584 victims.

"I've managed to tick over quite well during lockdown. I've luckily got enough space to fit half of my run-up in on my drive, so I've been ticking over with my bowling so when I came back to training with Lancashire I've not been going in cold.

"I felt like I hit the ground running pretty well. I've been enjoying being back.

"Obviously there are concerns about the fact we are not going to have had any competitive cricket before that first Test match and then we've got three Test matches in quick succession.

Anderson has resumed one-to-one training

"So there are obviously things that we need to look at ahead of that in terms of workloads and whether we play all three as bowlers or whether we rotate.

"I'm sure the medical staff and the coaches are doing their due diligence on that; that's something we'll have to look at in a few weeks' time.

"But at the moment I'm enjoying myself, I'm enjoying being back and feeling really good."

West Indies have sent a 25-man group to England for the Test series, which will take place in the bio-secure environments of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford - without supporters in attendance - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0:33 England batsman Dominic Sibley says he can understand why Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul decided not to travel to England for the three-match Test series England batsman Dominic Sibley says he can understand why Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul decided not to travel to England for the three-match Test series

Batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul opted not to make the trip and Anderson said their decision was perfectly understandable.

"From our point of view we're certainly very grateful that the West Indies are coming over here.

"Obviously, with what's going on in the world, I imagine it's a scary decision for a lot of them, for all of them to make the journey over so we're hugely grateful."

"It's great for the game. It's brilliant that we are closing in on getting some Test cricket played after a decent lay-off."

