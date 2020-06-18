England Women to train from Monday

England Women's Nat Sciver is among the 24-strong group of players who will return to training imminently

England Women cricketers will return to individual training from Monday ahead of the proposed Tri-series with India and South Africa in September.

A group of 24 players will be split across six venues where each will train on their own adhering to bio-secure and medical guidelines put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Small group training will follow - at a date to be specified - before the selectors select squads for different formats, subject to future fixtures being confirmed.

Jonathan Finch, director of England Women's Cricket, explained: "We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it's exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training.

"We've had great support from the first-class counties with the use of their venues, and we're grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer."

Training Group

Tammy Beaumont (Kent/London Spirit), Lauren Bell (Berkshire/Southern Brave), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire/Trent Rockets), Kate Cross (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent/Northern Superchargers), Freya Davies (Sussex/London Spirit), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey/Southern Brave), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex/Birmingham Phoenix), Katie George (Hampshire/Welsh Fire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire/Trent Rockets), Kirstie Gordon (Kent/Birmingham Phoenix), Amy Jones (Warwickshire/Birmingham Phoenix), Heather Knight (Berkshire/London Spirit), Emma Lamb (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Nat Sciver (Surrey/Trent Rockets), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire/Southern Brave), Bryony Smith (Surrey/Welsh Fire), Linsey Smith (Sussex/Northern Superchargers), Mady Villiers (Essex/Trent Rockets), Fran Wilson (Kent/Oval Invincibles), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire/Northern Superchargers), Issy Wong (Warwickshire/Birmingham Phoenix), Danni Wyatt (Sussex/Southern Brave)

Venues

National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.