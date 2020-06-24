England could miss out on next Ben Stokes if grassroots cricket does not return soon, says Mark Wood

Mark Wood (right) is worried England will miss out on the next Ben Stokes (left) if grassroots cricket does not return soon

Seamer Mark Wood is concerned that the halt of recreational cricket could prevent England unearthing the next Joe Root or Ben Stokes.

Club cricket has still not been given the all-clear to resume as the coronavirus pandemic eases, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing the ball as a "natural vector of disease".

The ECB is in discussions with the government about when the grassroots game can restart and Wood - part of England's 30-man training group that has assembled at The Ageas Bowl ahead of the #raisethebat Test series against West Indies - hopes that is soon.

Speaking during Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week - a week of online activities for children at home or at school run by national cricket charity Chance to Shine - Wood said: "You just feel that with pubs and restaurants opening, I don't see how cricket is so far away from that.

Wood has played 15 Tests for England

"Being a non-contact sport, the examples we're trying to show at international level, there must be something they can do around the ball at grassroots level because we don't want to miss out on the next Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer.

"Cricket clubs across the country are desperate for some cricket, just to keep that cricket club alive. I know that my home club, Ashington, are itching to get back out there.

"It is important that we get as many people involved in the game as we can, especially at grassroots level with everything that's going on. You don't want to lose potential cricketers to other sports."

Wood bagged nine wickets in his previous Test, against South Africa in Johannesburg in January - but says he would not be surprised to miss out on selection against West Indies with England well-stocked with seamers who have flourished on home soil.

Wood is with England's 30-man training party in Southampton

"I know I put in probably my best performance in the last game [but] I don't see myself being in the best XI in home conditions," added the Durham quick, 30.

"I'd love to be, and I'll push as hard as I can to keep my spot but I'm thinking in home conditions I'm maybe not the first name on the team sheet. But we'll see what happens."

Wood's 48 Test wickets have come at an average of 31.41

On the strict protocols England must adhere to during the bio-secure series against West Indies, which begins at The Ageas Bowl on July 8, Wood added: "It's almost going a little bit over the top but that's because we're trying to make sure everybody is safe and it [coronavirus] doesn't spread quickly like it can do."

Click here for more information on Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week and Chance to Shine.

Watch England's three-Test series at home to West Indies live in full on Sky Sports from July 8.