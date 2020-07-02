Jason Holder struggles with bat again in West Indies' drawn intra-squad match

Jason Holder is bowled by Anderson Phillip on day four of the West Indies warm-up match at Emirates Old Trafford

West Indies captain Jason Holder underwhelmed with the bat once more in the tourists’ drawn intra-squad match ahead of next week’s #RaiseTheBat Test against England at the Ageas Bowl.

Holder promoted himself to open the batting for the side he was leading against a Kraigg Brathwaite XI but the move backfired as he made just two off 15 deliveries.

Holder's cheap dismissal means he has made just seven runs and faced fewer than 30 balls in three innings across these two internal matches.

There was better news for the tourists as head coach Phil Simmons officially rejoined the team after his latest negative coronavirus test on the final day of the game.

Simmons rejoined the camp, having been self-isolating in his room at the team's on-site hotel at Emirates Old Trafford after leaving the bubble to attend his father-in-law's funeral.

He has watched the majority of this rain-interrupted four-day game from his balcony but he presided over the warm-ups on Thursday after his third negative test for Covid-19.

Before play, the Windies marked the passing of the great Sir Everton Weekes, who died on Wednesday aged 95, with a minute's silence and wore black armbands when they took to the field under lights, which remained on all day.

Less than an hour of play was possible on the last morning because of overnight rain as Brathwaite's XI advanced their position from 112 for seven to 178 all out, with Shannon Gabriel taking 4-42.

That gave the Holder XI a first-innings lead of 94, but match practice rather than the result was the priority.

Hoping to earn a first Test start in nearly three years, Jermaine Blackwood timed the ball nicely in his 43 from 48 balls, which was ended when he was bowled by Roston Chase's first delivery of the match.

First-innings centurion Joshua Da Silva picked up where he left off, following up his unbeaten century with 56 not out as he took his tally in the match to 189 runs without dismissal.

It is unlikely to elevate him from the reserves but if there is an injury over the next few days, then he is well placed to be called up after helping his side to 170-4 and a lead of 264 when an early finish was agreed.​

The series will be named #raisethebat in tribute to those on the frontline who have helped during the coronavirus pandemic, with England to wear the names of key workers on their training tops ahead of day one of the first Test in Southampton.

