NatWest CricketForce supply PPE for clubs to resume cricket after coronavirus

The umpires wore protective face masks in the first match of the summer at Indian Gymkhana Cricket Club, Osterley

Cricket clubs across the country will be supplied with PPE (personal protective equipment) packs to aid the return of the recreational game.

Clubs who registered with the ECB's NatWest CricketForce scheme prior to March will receive their PPE sets this week, designed to facilitate the resumption of matches in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each pack contains 25 bottles of hand sanitiser, four bottles of disinfectant, four containers of 50 face masks, 100 disinfectant wipes and two containers of four sets of gloves.

Nick Pryde, the ECB's director of participation and growth, said: "NatWest have been huge supporters of recreational cricket for a long time. Throughout the COVID-19 period they have gone above and beyond to ensure clubs are able to access help and support.

"The arrival of PPE should be of great use to our clubs and, together with NatWest, we'll look to continue supporting clubs as best we can through this difficult time."

Clubs can still sign up for NatWest CricketForce and receive their PPE sets, as well as NatWest financial advice and ECB guidance on initiatives supporting the return to cricket.

Click here to register for the scheme.