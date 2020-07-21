Moeen Ali named England vice-captain for Ireland ODI series

Moeen Ali has played 102 one-day internationals for England

Moeen Ali has been named Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for England's three-match one-day international series against Ireland.

The series will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the first ODI taking place on Thursday, July 30.

England's squad for the series will be confirmed next week, after two intra-squad matches (Tuesday and Friday) and an England Lions game against Ireland on Sunday.

Tuesday's first intra-squad games see Moeen lead a team against Morgan though, with a few players in the 24-man training group missing out due to various knocks, it is expected that the line-ups selected will have to be flexible.

Tom Banton is due to bat for both teams, while former England captain, and head coach for the three-match series, Paul Collingwood, and wicketkeeping coach, James Foster, are expected to do some fielding.

England's 24-man ODI training group: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire).

England's first white-ball, intra-squad warm-up match will be streamed live via www.ecb.co.uk from 11am on Tuesday.

