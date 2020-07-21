Jofra Archer: England bowler's second coronavirus test comes back negative

Jofra Archer isolated after breaching England's bio-secure protocols

Jofra Archer's period of isolation is over after a second coronavirus test came back negative.

The England bowler had to self-isolate after being excluded from the squad for the second Test with the West Indies for breaching the squad's 's bio-secure protocols.

Archer made an unauthorised trip to his home in Hove after the first Test at Southampton's Ageas Bowl.

The 25-year-old was forced to isolate for five days and undergo two Covid-19 tests before being allowed to rejoin the camp.

Archer is available to play in Friday's third and final Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

The pick of the action from the final day of the second Test as England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level the series at 1-1

The 25-year-old apologised for his misdemeanour and acknowledged his behaviour had put the health and safety of the team in danger.

Both England and the West Indies have been living, training and sleeping in two 'bubble' sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards.

