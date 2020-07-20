West Indies captain Jason Holder wants more 'grit' from his team after England loss

Jason Holder called for more grit and determination after West Indies' loss at Emirates Old Trafford

Jason Holder has called for more grit and determination from the West Indies to see out tough spells after defeat in the second Test to England.

Joe Root's side completed a 113-run victory late on day five at Emirates Old Trafford and Holder pointed to a spell on the evening of day four as a significant factor in the loss.

West Indies avoided the follow on but lost 6-45 after England took the second new ball, allowing the hosts the time to build a commanding lead and still have 85 overs to bowl the visitors out on the final day.

"It's disappointing to lose a Test match," Holder said. "I think England played a really good cricket game, obviously led by Stokesy's performances but yesterday's period with the second new ball really let us down.

"I thought if we could battle to the end of the day, we could have stretched the game a bit deeper and probably given ourselves a chance to win. But that period yesterday evening let us down."

England vs W Indies Live on

Asked whether the collapse was a result of good bowling or poor batting, Holder suggested it was a combination of the two.

"You need to give credit where credit is due, the England bowlers really challenged our batters and stuck to their task and held their lines and lengths pretty consistently," he added.

"Too many of our batters got caught on the crease, something that we've really got to pay a little bit more attention to. On a surface like this you've really got to commit forward or back and into a position to make a good decision over whether to play or leave.

"I think in the short term we've just got to understand the scenarios a little bit better.

"English bowlers tend to bowl some long spells and we fight through pretty decent periods in the game but maybe (we need) a little bit more grit, a little bit more determination to get through one or two challenging spells.

"More or less when we've found ourselves in challenging spells, we've succumbed to it, probably at the end of a really good spell. It is more or less sticking to your game plan, trusting your defence a little bit longer and getting through those spells."

12:01 The pick of the action from the final day of the second #raisethebat Test as England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level the series at 1-1 The pick of the action from the final day of the second #raisethebat Test as England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level the series at 1-1

England's win means the three-match #raisethebat series is level at 1-1, setting up a decider, also at Emirates Old Trafford.

The West Indies hold the Wisden Trophy after victory in the Caribbean last year meaning a draw would be enough for them to retain and Holder expects his team to come out fighting in the third Test.

"We're here to fight, I'm sure the guys are really feeling this loss and we can go into this last game and give it our all," the 28-year-old all-rounder said.

"I guess a few things to ponder over the next couple days and hopefully we can put it right."

Watch day one of the third #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.