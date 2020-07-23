West Indies captain Jason Holder '100 per cent' behind out-of-form batsman Shai Hope

Shai Hope retains the faith of West Indies captain Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder says he his still "100 per cent behind" Shai Hope despite the batsman's struggles with the bat in Test cricket.

Hope has averaged below 25 from 21 Tests since his twin tons against England at Headingley in 2017 and his top score in this summer's #raisethebat series is just 25, with Sir Curtly Ambrose telling Sky Sports that playing again at Emirates Old Trafford could "destroy" the Bajan.

However, Holder has suggested West Indies will keep faith with Hope - who averages over 50 in ODI cricket - for the series decider against England, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.

Hope was bowled by Stuart Broad for seven on the final day of the second Test

"I'm 100 per cent behind Shai, we all know what he can produce. He's done it before at this level in Test cricket," Holder said.

"He's arguably one of the best one-day batsmen in the world and we know the calibre of player he can be, so I've got full confidence in Shai to get some runs.

"He's got starts so far in this series so he's not far off from converting the start into something really special for us, so he's got my full support.

"The spirits in our dressing room are still very, very high," added Holder, whose side were thumped by 113 runs in the second Test, also at Emirates Old Trafford, having won the opener at The Ageas Bowl by four wickets.

Holder says West Indies still have a great chance to win the #raisethebat Test series

"We still have a really good opportunity to win this series and everybody's upbeat for the occasion because we know what's at stake.

"The short turnaround has been tough - no doubt both teams will be feeling it. We have enough motivation to keep pushing.

"I'm really proud of the guys so far on this tour and now it's just a matter of pushing it to the next level."

A draw would ensure West Indies retain the Wisden Trophy - which they won by beating England in the Caribbean last year - while victory in Manchester would secure a first Test series win in England since their 4-0 triumph under the captaincy of Sir Viv Richards in 1988.

Holder says the tourists could draft in off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for the final Test, saying the burly Antiguan would be the best slow bowler on display for either side.

"I think he is a quality off-spinner and no doubt to me he would be the best spinner on show in this series," Holder said of Cornwall, who has taken 13 wickets in two Tests, including 7-75 against Afghanistan.

Holder says Rahkeem Cornwall (left) would be the best spinner on show for either side should he play in Manchester

"If he does come in he is a wicket-taker and he has proven himself to be a match-winner, not only at the regional level but in his last Test match when he got 10 wickets. He is always a wicket-taking option for us.

"Not only that, he brings a bit more with slip catching and batting as well - he can bat - and he brings a lot of control with his art."

