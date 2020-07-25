England bowled out for 369 after Stuart Broad's rapid half-century

0:32 Highlights of Stuart Broad's rapid fifty including one six and eight fours Highlights of Stuart Broad's rapid fifty including one six and eight fours

Stuart Broad scored his first Test half-century since 2017 to help England overcome a collapse of 4-18 on the second morning of the crucial third Test against West Indies.

Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach were superb in the first hour, taking two wickets apiece as England slumped from their overnight 258-4 to 280-8.

However, Broad went on the attack and hit eight fours and a six on his way to a 33-ball fifty - putting him joint-third on the list of England's fastest Test fifties.

The left-hander eventually fell for 62 but his stand of 76 for the ninth wicket with Dom Bess had taken the hosts past 350 and swung the momentum back in their favour, England eventually bowled out for 369.

Prior to Broad's onslaught, it had been all West Indies as Gabriel and Roach utilised the second new ball brilliantly.

Ollie Pope had already been dropped at first slip by Rakheem Cornwall but the time Shannon Gabriel, the unfortunate bowler on that occasion, pegged back his off stump with a beauty. The Surrey youngster unable to add to the 91 he made on day one.

Chris Woakes was bowled by Kemar Roach to give the bowler his 200th Test wicket

Roach then claimed his 200th Test wicket as Chris Woakes (1) chopped on and when Jos Buttler, who had started brightly, nicked Gabriel to second slip for 67, the Windies were into the tail.

Roach added No 201, another catch for Jason Holder at second slip sending Jofra Archer (3) on his way, and the end of the innings seemed nigh. Certainly no one expected England still to be going an hour later.

Broad signalled his intent by pulling Roach over midwicket for six and the shots just kept coming, Gabriel was drilled through the covers while Holder took particular punishment, including being smashed back over his head as the England No 10 raced towards 50.

Another boundary, pulled behind square brought up the milestone but with the field spread, ones and twos were added to the big shots as the score kept rising.

A low full toss from Roston Chase proved Broad's undoing. He connected well but picked out Jermaine Blackwood at deep midwicket perfectly, ending his entertaining 45-ball blast.

Jimmy Anderson (11) was the last man to go on the stroke of lunch, edging Holder to Cornwall at slip, and somehow, despite a collapse of 4-18, England walked off feeling they had had the better of the morning.

