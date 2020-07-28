'Stuart Broad could get more wickets than me' after 500 comes up, says Jimmy Anderson

James Anderson hailed his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad as "phenomenal" and and "inspiration" on the morning Broad took his 500th Test wicket, adding the 34-year-old could ultimately pass him as England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

Broad trapped Kraigg Brathwaite lbw on day five of the third #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford to follow in the footsteps of Anderson, who reached the 500-wicket landmark against West Indies at Lord's in 2017 by also removing Brathwaite.

Anderson, turning 38 on Thursday, now has 589 wickets to his name from 153 Test caps but says even he is still learning from Broad.

"I just think the way Stuart has bowled the last two games has been absolutely phenomenal," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"He's an absolute credit to himself, the work he has put in over the last few years, he's now getting the ball to shape away again and we've seen how lethal he is with that wobble seam that nips back and hits batsmen on the pads.

"He's incredible to watch and a real inspiration, and not just for younger members of the team, but for me; seeing someone like Stuart work as hard as he has and deal with the things he's had to deal with over the last few years.

"Obviously he was disappointed at Southampton [dropped for the first Test], but the way he dealt with that, coming back and getting picked for the second Test, from there he had a real point to prove and he has proven that."

Anderson, himself, is set to reach another major milestone this summer as he closes in on 600 Test wickets, with only three players in the history of Test cricket having taken more - Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Anderson, who added he "feels fresh and in good rhythm the last couple of days" after being rested for the second Test, says he and Broad are not overly concerned by their numbers, but he does believe Broad could one day surpass him.

"I'm always amazed by how he gets into a spell and just blows people away. I think he got three in 14 balls, for not many runs, in the first innings - a six-for - and he just gets on a roll." Anderson on Broad's super spells

"I don't think either of us are that fussed about the actual wickets tally," Anderson said. "What we enjoy doing is winning games of cricket and celebrating those moments together.

"We love bowling together in Test matches as well; we have a really good understanding and we bowl well when the other guy is at the other end. We seem to know what each other is trying to do.

"The wickets will take care of themselves and there's a very good chance he'll get more than me if he carries on like this.

"I heard him say the other day, why can't he carry on till he's my age? That's absolutely true; he's in great shape, he's working so hard on his game and, whenever he gets the opportunity to play, he leads the attack brilliantly.

"He can go on and get as many wickets as he wants."

