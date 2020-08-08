Bob Willis Trophy: Somerset steamroll Northants for 67

Craig Overton took four wickets as Somerset razed Northants for 67 in the Bob Willis Trophy

Somerset took control of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Northamptonshire as they bowled their hosts out for just 67.

Northants looked to be the ones in the ascendancy after bowling Somerset out for 166, thanks mainly to Ben Sanderson's 5-28 on a bowler-friendly wicket. Northants vs Somerset scorecard

But the visitors responded by skittling their hosts in 32 overs, with only Ben Curran (35) making it into double figures, as Craig Overton (4-12) did the damage - Somerset then closed on 15-1 in their second innings, a lead of 114.

Jordan Thompson's career-best 98 helped rescue Yorkshire on the opening day at Nottinghamshire. Notts vs Yorks scorecard

Thompson narrowly missed out on a maiden first-class hundred, but he guided the White Rose to 264 all out after they slumped to 44-4 - the 23-year-old hit 11 fours in his 103-ball stay, with Harry Brook adding 62 before the visitors reduced Nottinghamshire to 13-1 at the close.

Ryan Stevenson and Martin Andersson recorded career bests for their respective sides as Middlesex and Hampshire fought out an absorbing first day. Middlesex vs Hampshire scorecard

Ryan Stevenson doubled his first-class wicket tally with four wickets for Hampshire against Middlesex

Devon-born Hampshire seamer Stevenson took 4-71 to double his first-class wicket tally but Andersson, with just eight first-class matches behind him, hit 92 to take Middlesex to 252 all out.

James Harris took two wickets to leave the visitors 27-2 in reply after a see-saw day of action.

Lancashire are on top against Durham after bowling out the home side for 180 at Emirates Riverside. Durham vs Lancs scorecard

Richard Gleeson was the standout bowler for the visitors, claiming figures of 3-32, while the rest of the wickets were shared around the attack.

Alex Lees provided the only meaningful resistance for the hosts with a patient half-century, while Ben Raine was left stranded on 24 not out at the end of the innings.

The Red Rose had a tricky spell to negotiate before stumps, but they closed the day 33-0, trailing the home side by 147.

Richard Gleeson fired for Lancashire against Durham

Derbyshire enjoyed an outstanding day with ball and bat against Leicestershire. Leics vs Derbys scorecard

The visitors bowled Leicestershire out for 199 after the Foxes had chosen to bat first before a fine unbroken partnership of 92 between Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen saw them close on 101-1.

Feroze Khushi suggested Essex's production line is in no danger of slowing down as the academy product celebrated his maiden first-class half-century on an even opening day against Surrey. Essex vs Surrey scorecard

Batsman Khushi was one of 10 homegrown talents in Essex's side to face Surrey as he struck 66 on his second appearance for the county.

Adam Wheater, who along with Sam Cook was awarded his county cap before play, also reached fifty as Essex reached the close on 253-7.

Brett D'Oliveira and Jake Libby hit centuries as Worcestershire piled on 309-3 against Glamorgan; Ben Brown's unbeaten 90 guided Sussex to 320-9 against Kent, and Gloucestershire limped to 191-8 against Warwickshire.

Worcs vs Glamorgan scorecard | Kent vs Sussex scorecard | Gloucs vs Warks scorecard