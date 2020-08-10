Bob Willis Trophy: Kent break batting records before smashing Sussex by an innings

Darren Stevens's five-wicket haul was his 28th in first-class cricket

Darren Stevens took five wickets as Kent torpedoed Sussex by an innings and 25 runs in the Bob Willis Trophy after batsmen Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox had shared a club-record stand of 423.

Stevens, 44, bagged 5-50 as Sussex were shot out for 173 in Canterbury once Kent had declared after 120 overs - a regulation in the new one-off competition - on a whopping 530-1, the fourth highest single-wicket score in global first-class history. Kent vs Sussex scorecard

Teenager Cox (238no from 345 balls) struck 27 fours and three sixes and Leaning (220no from 308 balls) - who had been dropped on 19 - notched 29 fours as Kent ground Sussex into the dirt for a first-innings lead of 198.

Cox and Leaning's stand bested the county's previous highest first-class partnership of 382 set by Sean Dickson and Joe Denly for the second wicket against Northamptonshire in 2017.

Sussex's subsequent capitulation - only Harry Finch's 66 and a last-wicket stand of 60 between Stuart Meaker (31no) and Mitch Claydon (24) prevented the defeat being even heavier - means they, along with Kent, have won one and lost one from their two South Group matches.

Lancashire thumped Durham by an innings and 18 runs with seamer Liam Hurt taking four second-innings wickets.

Durham trailed by 128 runs when they began their second knock and slipped to 5-3 and 35-5 as Lancashire paceman Tom Bailey bagged three early wickets at Emirates Riverside. Durham vs Lancs scorecard

Hurt then took centre stage, claiming his best first-class figures of 4-27, as Durham slipped to 49-7 and 86-9 and were razed for 110, with only four batsmen, including top-scorer Jack Burnham (27), making double figures.

Bailey had earlier blasted two sixes in his unbeaten 38 from the No 10 spot as Lancashire advanced from their overnight 284-9 to 308 all out.

Lancashire bounced back from last week's defeat against Leicestershire in the North Group but Durham have now lost two from two after being beaten by Yorkshire in their opener.

Leg-spinner Matt Critchley took a career-best 6-73 as North Group leaders Derbyshire made it two wins out of two by thrashed Leicestershire by nine wickets. Leics vs Derbys scorecard

Critchley claimed three wickets in five balls as Leicestershire collapsed from 104-2 to 140-8, before a last-wicket stand of 52 between Harry Swindells and Chris Wright stopped Derbyshire winning by an innings.

Derbyshire - for whom Ed Barnes had recorded a double-wicket maiden early on day four - needed just 12 to win and reached their target for the loss of only Billy Godleman (4).

