Bob Willis Trophy: Liam Hurt stars as Lancashire trounce Durham

Liam Hurt's career-best figures helped Lancashire thump Durham by an innings

Lancashire thumped Durham by an innings and 18 runs in the Bob Willis Trophy with seamer Liam Hurt taking four second-innings wickets.

Durham trailed by 128 runs when they began their second knock and slipped to 5-3 and 35-5 as Lancashire paceman Tom Bailey bagged three early wickets at Emirates Riverside.

Durham vs Lancs scorecard

Hurt then took centre stage, claiming his best first-class figures of 4-27, as Durham slipped to 49-7 and 86-9 and were razed for 110, with only four batsmen, including top-scorer Jack Burnham (27), making double figures.

Tom Bailey impressed with bat and ball for Lancashire

Bailey had earlier blasted two sixes in his unbeaten 38 from the No 10 spot as Lancashire advanced from their overnight 284-9 to 308 all out.

Lancashire bounced back from last week's defeat against Leicestershire in the North Group but Durham have now lost two from two after being beaten by Yorkshire in their opener.

