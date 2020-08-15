England and Pakistan held up by bad light on third day of second Test at Ageas Bowl

England captain Joe Root will have to wait until the light improves to wrap up Pakistan's first innings at the Ageas Bowl

England and Pakistan endured a frustrating morning on day three of the second Test as gloomy weather conditions at the Ageas Bowl forced the start of play to be delayed.

While there was only light drizzle in the air - with the ground covers on as a precaution - the poor light readings meant the players were unable to return to the field.

Pakistan had reached 223-9 in their first innings after a truncated second day's play, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and last man Naseem Shah alongside him at the crease.

The covers were on at the Ageas Bowl as play in the second Test between England and Pakistan was delayed on day three

The tourists, who trail 1-0 following England's dramatic three-wicket victory in the series opener at Old Trafford last week, need to win in Southampton to give themselves a chance of a series success.

The third and final Test of the series is due to begin on Friday August 21, also at the Ageas Bowl.

