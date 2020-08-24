Dom Bess showing encouraging signs as England spinner, says Sir Andrew Strauss

Sir Andrew Strauss likes England spinner Dom Bess' desire to lean and try new things as a bowler

Dom Bess is showing some encouraging signs as he looks to cement himself as England's first-choice spinner, says Sir Andrew Strauss.

Somerset off-spinner Bess has taken seven wickets in six Tests so far this summer, though could boost that tally with one day remaining of the final match of the summer, against Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl.

Former England captain Strauss accepts Bess is raw but was impressed with the way the 23-year-old - who remains wicketless in the third Test - adapted on day four in Southampton and is also a fan of his character.

"This is a learning curve for Bess," Strauss said of a bowler playing only his 10th Test and with a best return of 5-51 in South Africa over the winter.

"It's one thing doing it in county cricket, especially on turning pitches at Taunton, but this pitch hasn't turned very much and against very good players of spin he needs to think about how best how to challenge them.

"We saw him bowling a lot of balls straight into off stump but then towards the backend of his spell he started bowling wider, drawing the batsmen into driving through the off-side and he looked much more dangerous.

"He is young and has a lot of learning to do at this level but what I like about him is that he likes to learn and listen and is more than happy experimenting.

"I think he did a pretty good job. He is wicketless at this stage but if he keeps bowling like that some wickets are bound to come soon."

England managed just two wickets in 56 overs on a timid pitch during the rain-affected fourth day at The Ageas Bowl and Strauss says surfaces such as this one are where Joe Root's side need to improve.

However, he was heartened by the bowlers being able to generate reverse swing, something that could help them take the final eight Pakistan wickets on day five and wrap up a 2-0 series win, should the expected rain hold off.

"In terms of England winning away from home, these are the conditions they need to learn how to take wickets on," added Strauss. "There was no swing, very little lateral movement and the pitch was pretty slow as well.

"England went a bit short-ball theory, which was a viable option to see how the Pakistan batsmen play it but also to scuff up the ball.

Stuart Broad looks on during Azhar Ali and Abid Ali's second-wicket stand

"They were getting the ball to reverse a little bit which given all the rain we have had this summer is a good effort.

"It's a vital skill - not so much in England but definitely away from home. Getting it reversing before the opposition is a massive advantage.

"It was a really attritional day of Test cricket. England have had to work very hard for their wickets against a Pakistan side that have shown a lot of application, motivation and desire. They are not going to roll over and die.

"England are slowly manoeuvring their way into a position to win this game but with rain forecast, it will be a race against time."

England head coach Chris Silverwood added while talking to Sky Sports from the Player Zone: "I think we did well on a fairly docile pitch.

"There is not a lot of pace - a little a bit of movement with the harder ball. We held our discipline and tried to look for ways in. That's all you can do.

"We are going to get these sorts of wickets away from home so we have to become good on them.

"We need to find ways of getting the ball off the straight, be disciplined, control the rate and get balls in good areas often enough to create chances."

