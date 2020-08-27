England seamer James Anderson back in top 10 of ICC Test bowling rankings

1:00 James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan's Azhar Ali at The Ageas Bowl James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan's Azhar Ali at The Ageas Bowl

James Anderson is back in the top 10 of the ICC's Test bowling rankings after claiming seven wickets in the final Test against Pakistan, including his 600th in the format.

The England seamer has risen six places to eighth after hauls of 5-56 and 2-45 in the drawn match at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Anderson dismissed Azhar Ali in Pakistan's second innings to become the first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets and fourth man overall.

Anderson's England team-mate Stuart Broad remains in second place in the rankings, behind only Australia quick Pat Cummins.

Watch the best bits from Zak Crawley's maiden double century for England in Test cricket

England batsman Zak Crawley, who scored a double century in the final Test against Pakistan, has risen 53 places to 28th in the batting standings.

Jos Buttler, who scored 152 and put on an England-record fifth-wicket stand of 359 with Crawley, is up to 21st.

Only Ben Stokes (No 8) and Joe Root (No 9) are ahead of Buttler and Crawley for England, with Rory Burns their next highest representative at No 31.