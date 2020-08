Jason Roy opts out of Indian Premier League, citing personal reasons

Jason Roy in action for Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL (Credit: AFP)

England opener Jason Roy has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League, citing personal reasons, and will be replaced by Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams at Delhi Capitals.

Roy, who was ruled out of England's home Twenty20 series against Pakistan due to a left side strain on Thursday, is the Capitals' second English player to pull out of this year's IPL after Chris Woakes.

Uncapped Sams finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, earning him a place in the Australia squad for their limited-overs series in England next month.

"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year," the 27-year-old said in a Capitals statement.

Sams will be joining compatriots Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Capitals, who have former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as their head coach.

Roy represented Delhi in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the tournament, playing three and five games respectively, and was due for another stint after being picked up by the franchise for £160,000 - the same price as Woakes.

This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 and you'll be able to watch every match live on Sky Sports Cricket.