Women's Big Cricket Month aims to grow game during September

Cricket clubs, county boards and fans are being invited by the England and Wales Cricket Board to celebrate Women's Big Cricket Month across September.

With England Women due to take on West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket later this month, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy kick-starting the domestic programme on Saturday, the ECB hopes to use the month to grow the women's game.

The goal is to showcase stories in the women's game and encourage more women and girls to play, watch or attend cricket across the next 12 months.

Fans can visit www.ecb.co.uk to shine a light on the great work being done across the cricket network, as well as to provide fans and players alike with the opportunity to register their interest for future events.

ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said: "We said right at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that our commitment to the women's game would not diminish, despite the obvious challenges facing the game. Women's Big Cricket Month is about marking that and celebrating all of the progress that has been made.

"We want Women's Big Cricket Month to demonstrate that we are as committed to our ambitions for women's and girls' cricket as we have ever been, we want it to tell the stories of some of the incredible people in the network driving the game forward and ultimately we want women and girls to know that cricket is a game for them at every level."

England Women vs West Indies Women chedule

• Monday September 21: 1st Vitality IT20, England v West Indies

• Wednesday September 23: 2nd Vitality IT20, England v West Indies

• Saturday September 26: 3rd Vitality IT20, England v West Indies

• Monday September 28: 4th Vitality IT20, England v West Indies

• Wednesday September 30: 5th Vitality IT20, England v West Indies