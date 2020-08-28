Ollie Pope out for up to four months after dislocating shoulder against Pakistan

Ollie Pope is facing up to four months on the sidelines

England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder during the #raisethebat third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The injury occurred on the fourth day of the draw between the two sides, with Pope sliding to save a boundary off the bowling of Stuart Broad. The 22-year-old left the pitch immediately.

An ECB press release said: "Pope underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday and was reviewed by a consultant on Thursday. The Surrey player will have surgery on the injured shoulder in the next couple of weeks and will commence a rehabilitation programme with the Surrey and England medical teams.

Pope injured his shoulder diving for the ball in the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl

"It is hoped Pope will return in time for England's winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021."

England beat Pakistan 1-0 in the three-match series, winning the thrilling first Test by three wickets before bad weather saw the second and third Tests end in draws.