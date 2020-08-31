Joe Root misses out on England T20 squad to face Australia

Joe Root last played a T20I in May 2019 and is left out of the England T20 squad again

England have brought back a number of their World Cup winners for their white-ball series against Australia, but Joe Root has again been excluded from the T20I squad.

The Test captain was the third-highest run-scorer at the 2016 T20 World Cup but has not played a T20 international for over a year, despite still being keen to feature in the shortest format.

Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Mark Wood all return to the fold for both the T20 and ODI series, while Chris Woakes is back in the 50-over squad and Joe Denly comes in for the T20s.

England vs Pakistan Live on

England vs Australia T20I series Sept 4: First T20I, Ageas Bowl, 6pm

Sept 6: Second T20I, Ageas Bowl, 2.15pm

Sept 8: Third T20I, Ageas Bowl, 6pm

However, England are not quite back to full strength with Jason Roy ruled out of the T20 matches due to a left side strain that prevented him playing in the ongoing series against Pakistan, and Ben Stokes remains unavailable for family reasons.

Roy will stay inside England's bio-secure bubble as he aims to prove his fitness in time for the three-match one-day series at Emirates Old Trafford.

England vs Australia ODI series Sept 11: First ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, 1pm

Sept 13: Second ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, 1pm

Sept 16: Third ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, 1pm

National Selector Ed Smith, said: "These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups."

Jos Buttler is among the England World Cup stars welcomed back into the squad by Eoin Morgan

England T20I squad in full: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves: Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire).

England vs Australia Live on

England ODI squad in full: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves: Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire).

Watch the third and final T20I between England and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Then watch the first T20I between England and Australia live on the same channels from 5.30pm on Friday.