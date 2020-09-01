Vitality Blast round-up: Mason Crane haul sees Hampshire end Essex unbeaten run

Mason Crane took three wickets as Hampshire ended Essex's unbeaten run

Mason Crane's three-wicket haul laid the platform as Hampshire ended Essex's 13-month unbeaten run in all competitions with a five-wicket Vitality Blast win.

Crane (3-18) removed Cameron Delport on 36, Tom Westley for 20 and Dan Lawrence for three to stunt Essex's top order and damage the champions' title defence. Essex vs Hampshire scorecard

Ryan Ten Doeschate mustered an unbeaten 37 for Essex as the hosts laboured to 139-6; George Munsey struck 32 and Tom Alsop 29 at the top of the order for Hampshire, who ultimately got home with five wickets to spare in the final over.

Heino Kuhn struck a match-winning 42 not out from 31 balls to see Kent to a five-wicket victory over Surrey, who are still yet to taste victory this summer. Kent vs Surrey scorecard

Hashim Amla's 75 for Surrey was in vain as they suffered yet another defeat

Kuhn's knock ensured South African countryman Hashim Amla's earlier 75 off 56 deliveries in Surrey's score of 161-4 was in vain.

England's Rory Burns chipped in with an unbeaten 56 from 49 balls in a 127-run stand with Amla, while Test-match team-mate Zak Crawley cracked 32 at the top of the order to get Kent's chase off to a flying start before Kuhn took over.

Captain Tom Abell and James Hildreth shared an unbeaten 110-run partnership as Somerset coasted to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan. Somerset vs Glamorgan scorecard

Abell's unbeaten 74 and Hildreth's 34 not out steered Somerset home, with the hosts reaching 134-2 to seal victory in the 17th over. Ben Green had earlier ripped through the Glamorgan line-up, finishing with figures of 4-26.

David Wiese's unbeaten 79 saw Sussex beat hosts Middlesex by three wickets, the all-rounder helping his side recover from 67-5 to reach their victory target of 166 with four balls to spare, seeing them go top of the South Group. Middlesex vs Sussex scorecard

David Wiese blasted 79 to see Sussex to the top of the South Group with victory over Middlesex

Danny Briggs earlier took 2-21 to restrict Middlesex to 165-5; Stevie Eskinazi's 79 backed up his 84 against Kent, but still proved in vain for the hosts.

Ben Sanderson's 3-11 and Nathan Buck's 2-15 helped Northamptonshire skittle Birmingham for 120 to seal a 38-run win, a third-straight victory for the Central Group table-toppers. Northants vs Birmingham scorecard

Earlier, Richard Levi's 35 and Ricardo Vasconcelos' 34 helped the Steelbacks on their way to a score of 158-7, with Saif Zaib also adding a vital 30.