Bob Willis Trophy: Somerset reach Lord's final after beating Worcestershire to top Central Group

Jack Brooks took 2-35 as Somerset booked their place in the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's

Somerset are back at Lord's for the second successive summer after defeating Worcestershire by 60 runs at Blackfinch New Road to seal a spot in the Bob Willis Trophy final.

The Royal London One-Day Cup holders set the home side a target of 245 and dismissed them for 184 midway through the afternoon session. Worcs vs Somerset scorecard

Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey, with three wickets apiece, were the main architects of Worcestershire's downfall but it was another impressive team performance and put the icing on a hugely successful Trophy campaign.

Somerset won four of their five matches and were only denied almost certain victory by the rain in the other match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Their tally of 97 points is comfortably the highest by any county.

Yorkshire wrapped up a 10-wicket victory over Leicestershire shortly after lunch on day four at Emerald Headingley.

The unbeaten White Rose, boosted by Jordan Thompson's maiden five-wicket haul, secured their third win to go with two draws and moved to the top of the North Group table.

Leicestershire, beginning the day on 78-5 in their second innings with a deficit of 50, were bowled out for 161, setting a victory target of 34.

Jordan Thompson took 5-31 as Yorkshire bowled Leicestershire out for 161

Openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore completed the formalities at 1.30pm, within 6.2 overs of the chase, finishing on 14 and 23 respectively.

Yorkshire will now wait to see whether pre-game leaders Derbyshire can pull off a victory over Lancashire at Liverpool to reclaim top spot.

But should Yorkshire top the North Group, it will not be enough for them to reach the five-day final at Lord's, starting on September 23. The hosts claimed 21 points to Leicestershire's three. Yorkshire vs Leics scorecard

England Test opener Rory Burns added 52 to his first innings hundred to lead Surrey to their first victory of the campaign, at the final attempt, in a six-wicket win against Sussex at the Kia Oval.

Rory Burns added a second-innings 52 to his century in the first as Surrey beat Sussex

Surrey captain Burns was joined in a decisive third-wicket partnership of 64 in 14 overs by Jamie Smith, who scored 33 from 51 balls as a fourth innings target of 156 was chased down in 44.5 overs on a turning pitch.

There was a late twist to a well-contested match, however, when 16-year-old debutant James Coles - Sussex's youngest first-class cricketer - dismissed both Smith and Burns in the space of four balls to leave Surrey 120-4.

Ben Foakes, with a single to his name, then edged Delray Rawlins just short of slip but he survived to finish on 13 not out, hitting the winning blow when he pulled the same bowler for six after a necessarily circumspect fifth-wicket stand of 37 in 18 overs with Will Jacks, who ended up unbeaten on 22.

Victory was eventually completed a little over an hour after lunch on a day which began with Sussex resuming their second innings on 109-9 after a torrid final session the previous evening against Surrey spinners Dan Moriarty and Amar Virdi. Surrey vs Sussex scorecard

