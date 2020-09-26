Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway analyse your clips in our girls coaching clinic

12:38 Ebony Rainford-Brent was joined by Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway for a brilliant coaching clinic for aspiring female cricketers Ebony Rainford-Brent was joined by Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway for a brilliant coaching clinic for aspiring female cricketers

Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway and Ebony Rainford-Brent. Three World Cup winners and three people perfectly placed to offer advice to aspiring female cricketers.

That is exactly what the trio were able to do in our girls coaching clinic ahead of England Women's third T20I against West Indies - click on the video at the top of the page to watch it in full!

As well as looking over the clips you sent in on Twitter, Charlotte and Lydia also talked about some of the questions they regularly get asked, including the back-lift to have while batting and how best to get yourself into good rhythm at the crease.

Charlotte was particularly impressed with six-year-old Taanisha, who showed off a whole range of cracking shots in this clip...

Meanwhile, Florence got creative as she worked on her batting, using a swingball set to great effect. Lydia was also able to provide her with very useful advice on how she might change her grip to give her more control over her shots...

It wasn't all batters though, Ebony was relieved to learn that Maya was already on Surrey's books as Charlotte explained the importance of having a purpose to you your practice...

There were plenty more fantastic clips and plenty more great insight from Ebony, Charlotte and Lydia and you can watch it all in the full coaching clinic in the video at the top of the page.

Watch the fourth T20I between England and West Indies from 5.30pm, Monday on Sky Sports Cricket and on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.