England's Chris Jordan joins Ebony Rainford-Brent, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on The IPL Cricket Show

Kings XI Punjab and England bowler Chris Jordan is the special guest on this week's IPL Cricket Show, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm on Friday

It is time for the challengers to stand up and be counted in a hotly-contested battle for glory as the IPL title nears its climax.

Who will be crowned champions on Sunday? Ebony Rainford-Brent, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key give their verdicts on The IPL Cricket Show - and this week they are joined by Kings XI Punjab and England bowler Chris Jordan.

With nine wickets in the tournament, Jordan played his part in a remarkable comeback by Kings XI as they won five games in a row - although it was not quite enough to squeeze their way into the play-offs.

But Jordan is well-placed to offer his thoughts on the man of the moment - fellow seamer Jasprit Bumrah, whose demolition job on Delhi Capitals earned him tournament-best figures of 4-14 and secured Mumbai Indians' place in the final.

The panel will be weighing up Bumrah's credentials as the world's best bowler across all three formats, as well as discussing the Women's T20 Challenge, currently taking place alongside the IPL.

With the group stage done, Mumbai and Delhi went head to head for a place in the IPL final. Watch highlights of Qualifier 1 here

It is also time to rubber-stamp the 'Best XI to miss out on the T20 era' - Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will be dropping in again to help select the team's bowlers and wicketkeeper.

Which cricketing legends will make the final cut?

Find out on The IPL Cricket Show, from 6pm on Friday - directly after live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sky Sports Cricket.