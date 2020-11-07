Supernovas reach Women's T20 Challenge final with last-ball win over Trailblazers

12:56 Highlights from the Women's T20 Challenge as the Trailblazers took on the Supernovas, who needed to win to reach the final Highlights from the Women's T20 Challenge as the Trailblazers took on the Supernovas, who needed to win to reach the final

Radha Yadav held her nerve in the final over as Supernovas beat Trailblazers by two runs to reach the Women's T20 Challenge final , where they will face the same opponents.

The Trailblazers, chasing 147 to win, needed 10 from the final over after a superb partnership between Deepti Sharma (43no from 40 balls) and Harleen Deol (27 from 15). However, Radha (2-30) had Harleen caught from the penultimate delivery to leave Sophie Ecclestone needing to hit her first ball for four to win it for Smriti Mandhana's side.

Left-arm spinner Radha tucked her up from over the wicket and Ecclestone could not get bat on ball, they ran a leg bye but finished two short of their target as defending champions Supernovas celebrated a nerve-jangling win.

Chamari Atapattu was the star for the Supernovas with the bat, scoring a superb 67 from 48 balls to take her side up to 146-6 from their 20 overs. Thanks to their vastly superior net run-rate courtesy of a comprehensive win over Velocity, the Trailblazers were assured of their place in the final midway through the sixth over with just 36 runs on the board.

The Trailblazers would have hoped to get there with two wins from two but they will have another chance to get the better of the Supernovas in Monday's final. Velocity are the team to miss out.

Chamari Atapattu scored a crucial 67 from 48 balls for the Supernovas

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat and the decision was quickly justified as Atapattu blitzed a succession of early boundaries.

The left-hander scored the bulk of the runs in the powerplay but, after a slow start, Priya Punia started to accelerate and the pair had put on 89 by the time Trailblazers made the breakthrough in the 12th over; Punia (30) well caught by Deepti off the bowling of Salma Khatun.

Atapattu went on to reach her half-century from 37 balls having hit five fours and four sixes before holing out off Harleen in the 17th. Despite Harmanpreet's (31 from 29) best efforts, the innings stalled from there and after Jemimah Rodrigues fell to Jhulan Goswami (1-17), the skipper was one of three batters run out during an excellent final over from Ecclestone (0-20).

Deandra Dottin came out firing in the chase, launching Ayabonga Khaka high over deep midwicket for six in the first over and by midway through the sixth over, the Trailblazers had enough runs on the board and had batted long enough to guarantee their progress to the final.

There was still a match to win though and perhaps the decisive moment came in the seventh over when Dottin (27 from 15) was given out lbw to her international team-mate Shakera Selman and opted not to review when DRS would have saved her; ball-tracking showing it was going comfortably down leg.

Richa Ghosh came in and hit her first ball beautifully back over Selman's head for four but there was no time to dwell on the shot as she was clean bowled next ball.

Mandhana (33) had opened with Dottin but was struggling for fluency and soon after finally getting a big shot over the ropes, she chipped a simple catch back to Anuja Patil (1-18) and when Dayalan Hemalatha was caught behind off Radha two overs later, the Trailblazers needed more than 11 an over.

A boundary a piece from Deepti and Harleen in the 16th over from Harmanpreet brought that down a fraction but it rose again after another tight set from Radha and just three runs from the first four balls of the 18th.

However, four boundaries on the spin changed the momentum; Harleen twice thumping Poonam Yadav to the legside boundary before Deepti hammered Selman over midwicket and then over point.

They were left needing 10 from the last, Radha took the responsibility for Supernovas and despite four boundary-less deliveries, the Trailblazers took that down to four from two. Harleen tried to finish it in one hit but smashed the ball straight to cover and when Ecclestone failed to connect with the last ball, it was all over.

