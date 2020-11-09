Trailblazers beat Supernovas in low-scoring Women's T20 Challenge final after Smriti Mandhana's fifty
Captain Smriti Mandhana scored a crucial half-century as the Trailblazers won the Women's T20 Challenge for the first time with a 16-run victory over the Supernovas; Radha Yadav's 5-16 comes in vain for the defending champions
By Sam Drury
Last Updated: 09/11/20 5:57pm
The Trailblazers claimed their first Women's T20 Challenge title after beating defending champions Supernovas in a low-scoring final.
Captain Smriti Mandhana scored a superb 68 from 49 balls as the Trailblazers made a strong start but a dramatic collapse of 7-48 late in the innings saw them finish on 118-8, having been 71-0 after 11 overs, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (5-16) claiming the tournament's first five-wicket haul.
Sophie Ecclestone (1-26) made the early breakthrough the Trailblazers needed defending such a low total, trapping the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu lbw in her first over and the Supernovas failed to gather any real momentum throughout the innings on a slow pitch in Sharjah.
Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried to hold the innings but was struggling with an injury and when she was bowled by Selma Khatun (3-18) in the 19th over, the Trailblazers were on the brink.
Ecclestone rounded out the game with a solid final over, denying the two-time champions a third trophy on the spin and leaving the Trailblazers to celebrate.
More to follow...