Marizanne Kapp retires hurt with elevated heart rate in Women's Big Bash League

Marizanne Kapp walks from the field after retiring hurt against Perth Scorchers

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp had to retire from batting for Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League clash against Perth Scorchers after being diagnosed with an elevated heart rate.

Kapp, 30, was on 33 from 31 balls at the time when she suffered a repeat of the difficulty that forced her to miss her country's ICC Women's World T20 semi-final defeat to Australia.

The 30-year-old missed the rest of the match on medical grounds and went to hospital for tests as a precaution.

👇 Latest update on Kappie. Hoping everything is alright 🙏 https://t.co/trfHnCY76J — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) November 11, 2020

In her absence, Sixers succumbed to a five-wicket defeat despite posting 137-4 - a total that included an unbeaten 62 from Elysse Perry, off 52 balls.

Perth eased to victory with five balls to spare on the back of an unbeaten 75 off 64 balls from Beth Mooney, with Nicole Bolton (18) and Megan Banting (17) the next top-scorers.

