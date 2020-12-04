Kane Williamson's career-best 251 puts New Zealand in control of first Test against West Indies

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his double century against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton

Captain Kane Williamson scored a career-best 251 on the second day of the opening Test to put New Zealand in control against West Indies in Hamilton.

Williamson's 22nd Test century, and third double ton, made up almost half of the Black Caps' first innings total of 519-7 declared before the tourists reached 49-0 in reply.

At stumps, John Campbell (22no) and Kraigg Brathwaite (20no) were at the wicket.

Williamson began the day's play on 97 and - following the departure of Ross Taylor early on - brought up his century when he punched a Kemar Roach delivery through point in the next over.

He then dominated the middle-order partnerships with Henry Nicholls (seven), Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (nine) and brought up his double century with another characteristic cover drive.

While he lost Mitchell shortly afterwards, Williamson and Kyle Jamieson combined for a breezy 94 runs before the captain, who had hit Alzarri Joseph for a four and six to go past 250, was caught at deep midwicket attempting to clear the rope again.

Pace bowler Jamieson then continued to burnish his reputation as a potential all-rounder with a first half-century.

Williamson declared shortly after Jamieson reached his milestone, continuing a run of form in which the 25-year-old has scored 44, 49 and 51 not out in his three Test innings after making his debut earlier this year against India.