Daniel Bell-Drummond could replace Laurie Evans as Colombo Kings opener in Lanka Premier League semi-final

Daniel Bell-Drummond was the Vitality Blast's leading scorer when he opened for Kent Spitfires last summer

Colombo Kings are on the crest of a wave – and Laurie Evans has played a key role in attaining their status as favourites for the inaugural Lanka Premier League title.

The big-hitting Surrey batsman became the tournament's first centurion when he smashed an unbeaten 108 from 65 balls in Kings' six-run success over Jaffna Stallions earlier this week.

Evans looked on course for another hundred on Friday, reaching 53 from 24 balls in the Kings' table-topping clash against Dambulla Vikings before he was forced to retire hurt with a suspected abdominal strain.

Although Colombo went on to secure a six-wicket victory and clinch top spot in the final table, captain Angelo Matthews admitted that his side's top run-scorer looked 'pretty bad'.

However, if Evans is ruled out of Sunday's semi-final against Galle Gladiators - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.25pm - it could open a door for fellow Englishman Daniel Bell-Drummond.

The 27-year-old Kent batsman has yet to set the tournament alight - batting at three for Colombo, he has mustered a total of 81 runs from five innings, although his best knock of 44 did come against their semi-final opponents.

Colombo Kings' Laurie Evans was the first batsman to hit a century in the Lanka Premier League but is an injury doubt for Sunday's semi-final

But Bell-Drummond underlined his pedigree as a T20 opener last summer - with three half-centuries and a strike rate of almost 155, he was leading scorer in the Vitality Blast and captained the Spitfires to the quarter-finals.

He looks the obvious choice to move up and open the innings alongside Dinesh Chandimal, against a Gladiators side who scraped through to the semi-finals after a dreadful start to the competition.

Although Galle lost their first four matches, they do include the only batsman in even better form than Evans - Sri Lanka white-ball specialist Danushka Gunathilaka.

The left-hander has enjoyed a stellar tournament so far, accumulating 462 runs at an average of 77 and his unbeaten knock of 94 secured the Gladiators' place in the last four with victory over Kandy Tuskers.

On paper, Monday's second semi-final looks likely to be a closer contest, with county colleagues Samit Patel and Tom Moores going head-to-head as Dambulla face Jaffna Stallions.

Nottinghamshire and ex-England all-rounder Patel has been a consistent performer for the Vikings so far, scoring 179 runs in their eight group matches and picking up seven wickets at 25.85 apiece.

He top-scored with 41 from 22 balls during the first meeting between the sides - yet it was Moores who came out on top, claiming three catches behind the stumps as the Stallions bowled out their opponents for 152 and sealed a 68-run victory.

Dambulla Vikings Samit Patel has taken seven wickets so far in the Lanka Premier League

Moores has had a lean tournament with the bat, averaging just 12.20 while his team have fallen away following four straight successes and finished up third in the group standings.

Despite that slump, Jaffna should present a threat - they include the competition's most prolific bowler in their line-up. Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has 13 wickets to his name.

Along with Moores, another batsman who appears to be struggling for form is Dambulla's Ireland international Paul Stirling, with only three runs to his name from as many innings.

However, the Vikings have several other players who go into the semi-final in good nick, with Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka and Niroshan Dickwella all passing 50 twice in the tournament so far.