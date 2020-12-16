Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand bowler out for four to six weeks with partial stress fracture

Lockie Ferguson sustained the injury during the T20 series against West Indies in November

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming T20 and Test series against Pakistan with a partial stress fracture to his back.

Ferguson does not require surgery to the injury and will be out of action for between four and six weeks, New Zealand Cricket confirmed.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury during the T20 series against West Indies in November, where he was named player of the series.

"We're all really feeling for Lockie," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said ahead of the first T20 against Pakistan in Auckland on Friday.

"Injuries are certainly part of our sport, but to get something like this when you're at the very top of your game is especially disappointing.

"The pace and skill he's been able to consistently produce has made him one of the very best white ball bowlers in the world and a huge asset.

"Lockie has a great attitude and I know he's up for the fight so he'll get stuck into the rehab and we're still hopeful he may get back on the park at the back end of summer."

New Zealand will play three T20s and two tests against Pakistan, after which they face Australia at home in a five-match T20 series starting in late February.

The Black Caps then host Bangladesh in a limited-overs series comprising three one-day internationals and three T20s that ends on March 28.