Watch 'Cricket's COVID Summer' on Christmas Day as Sky Sports reviews the stories of 2020

Over two hours, Sky Sports Cricket will bring you a feast of highlights from a summer like no other packed full of remarkable stories on and off the pitch.

None was more powerful than the testimony of pundits Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent who spoke out against institutionalised racism on the very first morning of the opening Test between England and West Indies.

Join us as we look back on one of the most emotional moments on Sky Sports and the reaction it garnered around the world, before switching our attention to how West Indies secured a famous victory in the first Test against a home side minus Stuart Broad.

The seamer returned in the second Test to help Ben Stokes spur England to a series-levelling win before picking up his 500th Test wicket in the final match as the home side regained the Wisden Trophy.

We'll also reflect on Ireland's remarkable run-chase in the third ODI against England, as Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie struck stunning centuries to seal a seven-wicket victory at The Ageas Bowl.

Then join us as we raise another glass to James Anderson, who bagged his 600th Test wicket in the series against Pakistan by dismissing Azhar Ali.

The seamer joined spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in an exclusive club as England took the series after a final Test draw, before the sides tied 1-1 in the following T20 series.

England fared better against Australia in the shortest format, winning 2-1, only for the 50-over world champions to come unstuck at Emirates Old Trafford and go down by the same margin.

The return of women's cricket was more than worth the wait and we'll round off our show with a look back of England Women's T20 series against West Indies - including an extraordinary five-over game that wrapped up a 5-0 win for the hosts.

In a ground-breaking year, we'll also toast Southern Vipers' success in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint final - led by the prolific Georgia Adams - and bring you the pick of the action from the latest ever Vitality Blast Finals Day, which due to rain was put back a day to October 4!

