Indian Premier League set to become a 10-team tournament from 2022

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to glory in this year's IPL

The Indian Premier League is set to become a 10-team affair from 2022 after the Indian cricket board approved a proposal to add two more franchises to the world's richest Twenty20 competition on Thursday.

The eight-team league, with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion, drew record television and digital viewing figures this year, despite being staged in the United Arab Emirates following the Covid-19 surge in India.

"We have received an in-principle approval to add two more teams after talking to all the stakeholders," confirmed Arun Singh Dhumal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] treasurer.

"Now the issue will be discussed in the IPL Governing Council - how and when to add the teams."

Local media has reported in the past that Indian conglomerates Adani Group and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the now-defunct Pune franchise for two IPL seasons, have shown interest in buying new teams.

The board also discussed the possible inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, something the game's governing International Cricket Council [ICC] is very keen on, but did not specify its stance.

"That still needs to be discussed. We need some more clarity on this issue [from ICC]," Dhumal added.