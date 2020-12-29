Tim Southee takes 300th Test wicket as New Zealand close in on win over Pakistan in first Test

Tim Southee is the third New Zealander to 300 Test wickets, after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori

Tim Southee became the third New Zealander to 300 Test wickets as the Black Caps closed in on victory over Pakistan in the series opener in Mount Maunganui.

Southee joined fellow seam bowler Richard Hadlee (431) and spinner Daniel Vettori (361) to the milestone after dismissing Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail (9).

The paceman had earlier removed opener Shan Masood as Pakistan slipped to 0-2 inside three overs of their second innings having been set 373 for victory.

Azhar Ali may need to bat superbly on day five if Pakistan are to avoid defeat

The tourists closed on 71-3 - Azhar Ali 34 not out and Fawad Alam unbeaten on 21 - and are still 302 runs away from their target heading into day five.

Mohammad Rizwan's men will need to bat out the entire final day on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch to stop the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had declared his side's second innings at 180-5 about 30 minutes before tea.

Tom Blundell scored his second Test fifty for New Zealand

Openers Tom Blundell (64) and Tom Latham (53) produced a first-wicket partnership of 111 - the duo carding their second and 20 Test fifties respectively.

Williamson (21), Henry Nicholls (11) and BJ Watling (5) fell cheaply leaving Ross Taylor (12no) and Mitchell Santner (6no) unbeaten when Williamson declared.

Trent Boult and Southee provided the best possible start when they dismissed Abid Ali and Masood without a run being scored, while Southee's landmark moment came in the 18th over when Haris was caught by Santner at extra-cover.

Jamieson fined for conduct breach

New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

An ICC statement read: "The incident occurred in the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings when Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf at high speed when the batsman was away from the stumps but within the popping crease and not intending to take a run."

Jamieson has admitted the offence and accepted his sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing, while his demerit point is the first on his record in a 24-month period - a player receives a suspension if they accrue four demerit points in a 24-month period.