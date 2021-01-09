United Arab Emirates vs Ireland ODI postponed after positive Covid-19 test result

Ireland's second ODI against the UAE has been postponed

The second one-day international between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 test among the UAE team.

Ireland lost the opening game of their four-match series by six wickets despite a 10th ODI century from Paul Stirling.

The second match was due to take place on Sunday, January 10, but has been moved to Saturday, January 16.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

High performance director for Cricket Ireland Richard Holdsworth said: "The Emirates Cricket Board has advised us today of a further positive Covid test amongst its playing squad, and we have both agreed the safest course of action is to postpone the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow.

"We hope to play this match on January 16, all going well.

"All Irish players have tested negative. We appreciate the speed and transparency of Emirates Cricket to ensure that the health and safety of players, support staff and workers at the ground comes first."

The next ODI will take place on January 12, followed by the third on January 14 and the final match of the series on January 16.

A statement from the Emirates Cricket Board revealed that Alishan Sharafu had become the third UAE player in the space of three days to test positive after Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra.

Sharafu made his ODI debut batting in the middle order in the first ODI on Friday but contributed just one from nine balls.

"In the early hours of January 9, and following a seventh test carried out on January 8 on all players and staff in the UAE team bubble, Alishan Sharafu's test also came back positive.

"Alishan is currently in isolation awaiting transfer by the Health Authorities to a medical isolation facility."