England captain Joe Root scores first Test hundred in over a year, against Sri Lanka in Galle

Joe Root completed his 18th Test hundred and first in over a year with a 163-ball century on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The England captain reached the milestone for the first time since November 2019 - against New Zealand in Hamilton - when he paddle swept Dilruwan Perera for a single after lunch.

Root's ton came from 163 balls during a half-century stand with debutant Dan Lawrence, with the fifty partnership sealed in the morning session when Lawrence launched a six over the leg-side and held the pose.

Jonny Bairstow (47) was the only casualty on a rain-delayed morning, failing to add to his overnight score as he edged a sharply-turning ball from Lasith Embuldeniya to Kusal Mendis at gully once play resumed over an hour late.

Root and Lawrence took England - who resumed on 127-2 - past Sri Lanka's self-inflicted 135 all out on day one, in which off-spinner Dom Bess snared 5-30 and seamer Stuart Broad 3-20.

Root swept away three runs in the final over before lunch to move onto 99 but could not get back on strike and had to stew over lunch before he cemented his third Test hundred against Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old made 200 not out against the same opposition at Lord's in 2014 and then 124 against them in Kandy in late 2018 during England's 3-0 sweep on the island.

Sri Lanka reviewed for Root lbw from the second ball of the day but the decision remained with the umpire's call of not out due to impact.

