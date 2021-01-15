England will remain vigilant after two hotel staff test positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka and England are currently contesting the first Test at the Galle Cricket ground

England "will remain vigilant" in response to a report two kitchen workers at the hotel where the team are staying have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are due to be admitted to hospital following PCR tests conducted on Thursday, after being confirmed by Sri Lankan authorities.

First Test scorecard | The action as it happens

The tourists are already without all-rounder Moeen Ali, who remains in isolation after testing positive at the start of the tour, but an England spokesperson played down the risk of further players being impacted as a result of coming into contact with hotel staff.

"We are not concerned. Our protocols have been excellent and we continue to be vigilant," the spokesperson said.

0:55 England's Zak Crawley said the safety precautions in Sri Lanka are as strict as in the UK, after team-mate Moeen Ali returned a positive test for coronavirus England's Zak Crawley said the safety precautions in Sri Lanka are as strict as in the UK, after team-mate Moeen Ali returned a positive test for coronavirus

"We are the most compliant team in world cricket. We are the only international team in any sport to have a COVID compliance officer. He is responsible for ensuring we meet the highest of standards across our COVID protocols.

"We remain vigilant and respectful of the Sri Lankan authorities and we will do everything that is possible to keep our players and the general population safe.

"We are being vigilant around our team base in Galle and at the stadium. The players respect social distancing, wear masks in indoor settings and at the hotel dine on individual tables.

"Our COVID compliance officer briefs the players and management on a daily basis and communicates the latest developments both in Sri Lanka and in the UK.

"Moeen Ali, who tested positive when we arrived in Sri Lanka, has been isolating for 12 days in separate accommodation.

"He remains isolated at a different hotel to the team in Galle. He continues to receive care from Sri Lanka and England medical teams and will return to the squad as soon as it is safe to do so. We have yet to be given a date of when this will be."

Moeen Ali looks likely to miss the whole of the Test series against Sri Lanka after testing positive for coronavirus

Atherton: England happier with Sri Lanka protocols

England's ODI tour of South Africa was postponed in December after concerns over the security of the biosecure bubble amid a number of coronavirus cases.

However, Sky Sports Cricket expert and former England captain Michael Atherton feels the team will not be as worried with the hotel staff's reported positive tests in Sri Lanka.

He said: "There will always be a concern when Covid is in proximity but England are much less concerned than they were in South Africa.

"We got the sense England were less happy with what happened in South Africa, where they felt that the biosecure bubble was not as secure as it could have been.

"Although we are not in Sri Lanka, everything we hear is that England are much happier with the strictness of the protocols at the hotel and around the ground.

"England are very strict on their social distancing and mask wearing, they eat at different tables at the hotel. That is reflected in that that no one else, bar Moeen Ali, has tested positive."