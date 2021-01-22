Bangladesh ease to seven-wicket victory over depleted West Indies to seal ODI series

Mehedi Hasan secured career-best figures as Bangladesh wrapped up a series win over West Indies with a game to spare

Bangladesh cruised to a seven-wicket victory over a depleted West Indies side in the second one-day international in Mirpur, to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

West Indies are without a host of experienced stars who opted out of the trip, and having been skittled for 122 in Wednesday's first ODI, their batting frailties were ruthlessly exposed once more.

The tourists elected to bat first and although Mustafizur Rahman (2-15) made the early breakthrough, Mehedi Hasan inflicted most of the damage with career-best figures of 4-25.

The visitors handed a debut to opener Kjorn Ottley (24) in a bid to bolster their batting line-up, although his wicket sparked a remarkable capitulation, as West Indies slipped from 36-1 to 71-7.

Fresh from his man-of-the-match display in Wednesday's opener, Shakib Al Hasan (2-30) also starred, as he continued his impressive form on his return from a 12-month international ban.

The all-rounder was Test captain of Bangladesh when he was hit with a two-year ban, one of which was suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches in October 2019, but he has enjoyed a fine revival on home soil.

Rovman Powell (41) provided spirited resistance with the bat for the tourists, but he fell nine runs short of a third ODI half-century, as West Indies were bundled out for 148 with more than six overs remaining.

Shakib Al Hasan has made a sparkling return following his 12-month hiatus from international cricket - AP Photo

Bangladesh were rarely troubled in reply, as Liton Das (22) led the hosts to a quick-fire start with a series of glorious drives through the offside.

Having claimed figures of 3-26 on his international debut on Wednesday, Akeal Hosein (1-45) made the breakthrough for West Indies, but Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal thwarted any slender hopes of a fightback, by registering his 48th ODI half-century.

Iqbal (50) was dismissed by Raymon Reifer (1-18) having brought up his latest milestone, although Al Hasan (43*) guided the hosts home alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, with exactly 100 balls to spare.

The three-match series - which forms part of the World Cup Super League - concludes at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday, as Bangladesh bid to complete the series sweep.