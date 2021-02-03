Joe Root's passion to improve on the brink of 100th Test inspires England, says Jonathan Trott

England captain Joe Root scored 73 and 20no on his Test debut in December 2012 and now has 8.249 Test runs (Picture credit: England Cricket)

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott says he's not surprised one bit that Joe Root stands on the brink of his 100th Test given the captain's passion and desire to improve.

Trott, 39, batted at three when Root scored 73 at six on his Test debut against India in 2012 in Nagpur and says he had no doubt the Yorkshireman would fit naturally into international cricket.

As a batting consultant for the tour of India, Trott will have a front row seat when Root wins his 100th cap in the first Test on Friday and he says the milestone is rich reward for Root's self-motivation.

"That tour he [Root] came in, in the warm-up games, he certainly impressed everybody not only by his skill but the way that he conducted himself in training for somebody who was new to the side," said Trott, who played 52 Tests for England between 2009 and 2015.

"He's gone from strength to strength. The way that he leads by example and the way that he still has a passion for the game and the desire to improve rubs off on everyone and England are very lucky to have a player like him leading as captain and able to bat in the middle-order.

"He's got a lot of responsibility and captaining in India is a skill in itself with regards to conditions and rotating bowlers and spinners.

"We saw how well he did that in Sri Lanka and captaincy and decision-making seems very natural to him; he certainly has a great presence around the guys as well.

"It's going to be a real challenge for everybody but I've full confidence in Joe; I know he's very excited about the series and can't wait to get started."

Trott's dogged style of batting allowed him to accumulate 3,835 Test runs and nine centuries for England at an average of 44, his haul including 143 off 310 balls in the fourth Test against India on England's triumphant Test tour of 2012.

He acknowledges that similar patience and concentration will be crucial attributes as England attempt to amass large first-innings totals in India but says that, in his role as consultant, he considers adaptability an important ingredient too.

"It's not about reinventing the wheel with the guys - I'd say it's about making sure they are in the right space and how they need to play depending on how the conditions dictate. I think that's crucial, particularly out here.

"That can change quite drastically from first innings to second innings, depending on the surface, so being able to adapt is key. That's how I see my role - helping the guys prepare for all eventualities because don't forget it's not just spin out there, they have a good seam attack as well."

Trott has applied for the vacant role of batting coach and is awaiting news but knows he is up against stiff opposition after taking over as consultant from Jacques Kallis after the South African's stint in the post on the recent tour of Sri Lanka.

That trip was less than memorable for several of England's emerging players, most noticeably Zak Crawley who averaged 8.75 at the top of the innings.

With Jonny Bairstow rested for the first two Tests of the series and Rory Burns set to return as opener, Crawley is set to bat at three - a position where he scored 267 against Pakistan last summer.

Trott - who played 46 of his Tests at first drop - says England are right to continue to invest in the right-hander, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today [Wednesday].

"I think Zak is the type of guy who will be happy to play wherever you put him. He's chomping at the bit to play and he's an exciting player," said Trott.

"He's worked really hard at his all-round game for a young player coming on his first sub-continent tour. He's made some great strides after the Pakistan series, working against spin and a few things, and hopefully he can fulfil his ambition here and do really well this series."

Trott's own career was cut short in 2015 after several years of battling symptoms of anxiety - an illness that led him to fly home after the first Test of the 2014/15 Ashes.

The on-going coronavirus pandemic has elevated the importance of mental heath awareness across communities, including the way in which it affects players going through quarantine and living in bio-secure bubbles during international series.

England paceman Jofra Archer maintains it is crucial that players are rotated during a busy 2021 to ensure they get breaks from such living conditions and Trott says that it's imperative that anyone speaks up if they are struggling.

"Nowadays I think it's a bit easier for guys to talk. The ECB are fantastic in the way they support the players and making sure that they have everything that they need here in India or back home.

"I feel it's an easier subject to talk about with team-mates or management, so they are getting the support they need now. It's exciting to see the guys in this situation now and going about their business."

