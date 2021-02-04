Pakistan Super League to welcome back reduced crowds in Karachi and Lahore

Karachi Kings officials and players pose with the trophy after the final of Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium in Karachi

Spectators will be allowed inside cricket stadiums in Pakistan this month for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has said it received permission from the government to allow 20 per cent capacity crowds at Pakistan Super League games, which will be live on Sky Sports Cricket later this month.

The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium in Karachi per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Last March, when the pandemic was shutting down global sports, four PSL matches were held in closed stadiums and the playoffs in Lahore postponed to November in an empty National Stadium in Karachi.

The sixth PSL begins on February 20 with Karachi hosting the first 20 games before the Twenty20 competition moves to Lahore, which hosts the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22.

Pakistan is currently hosting a two-Test series against South Africa without spectators.

Watch the Pakistan Super League live on Sky Sports Cricket from Saturday, February 20.