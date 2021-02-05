Pakistan reduce South Africa to 106-4 to lead by 166 after day two of second Test in Rawalpindi

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali struck twice in as many balls as the hosts reduced South Africa to 106-4 in Rawalpindi

Anrich Nortje took five wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 272 on day two of the second Test but South Africa's struggles with the bat in the subcontinent continued as they limped to 106-4 by stumps.

Captain Quinton de Kock (24no from 11 balls) and Temba Bavuma (15no from 45) survived in the gloom at the close but the tourists trail by 166 runs.

South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their last 25 innings on the subcontinent and have been prone to spectacular collapses, something they will need to avoid here they seek to level the two-match series after a seven-wicket defeat in the first Test in Karachi.

Pakistan vs S Africa Live on

Nortje (5-56) was superb with the ball - his aggression and accuracy leading to a third five-wicket haul in Tests to restrict Pakistan to a manageable first innings-score.

South Africa lost two wickets in two balls with the score on 26 in their reply - Hasan Ali (2-29) having Dean Elgar (15) caught behind before bowling Rassie van der Dussen (0) with a delivery that kept low.

Faf du Plessis (17) looked in control until he inexplicably tried to cut a wide Faheem Ashraf delivery and edged to Rizwan and the visitors were dealt a further blow when Aiden Markram (32) chipped Nauman Ali to midwicket.

South Africa quick Anrich Nortje claimed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Pakistan had resumed their innings on 145-3 on Friday but lost their two set batsmen from the day before - Babar Azam (77) and Fawad Alam (45) - in quick succession.

Captain Babar edged the second delivery of the morning from Nortje to Du Plessis at second slip, before Fawad Alam was run out via a direct hit from Bavuma.

Faheem Ashraf picked up the momentum with a superb unbeaten 78, but ran out of partners as the home side were all just before tea.

Live coverage of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa continues on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.35am on Saturday.